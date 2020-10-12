Afghanistan records 71 new COVID-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: At least two covid-19 patients lost their lives batting the coronavirus and 71 other people were contracted the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, the health ministry said Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally increased to 39,870 throughout the country.

These positive cases were come out of 565 suspected samples – 29 positive cases were recorded in Herat, seven in Bamyan, six in Baghlan, five in Takhar, four in Parwan, four in Kunduz, three in Kandahar, two in Kabul, two in Nangarhar, two in Nimroz, two in Ghor, two in Khost, and one cases each in Helmand, Badghis and Daykundi provinces.

The total recoveries exceeded to 33,118 and the deaths to 1,479 thus far, and the health officials kept calling on the people to take the virus seriously in order to contain its second wave.