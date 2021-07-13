Afghanistan records 754 covid-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24h

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday said that it has recorded 754 new cases and 72 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

Ministry said that out of 3,135 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 754 were reported positive.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 136,643 cases in the country.

Ministry said that 1,263 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The death number exceeded to 5,921 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.