Afghanistan Records 78 Infections, Four Deaths on Monday

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 78 new positive cases of coronavirus and four fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health on Monday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 54,750 cases in the country.

The news cases were recorded out of 1,991 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Another 67 patients have fully recovered during this period of time during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 47,365 and the deaths to 2,390 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around one year ago.