Afghanistan records 86 new coronavirus cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s coronavirus COVID-19 tally on Wednesday increased to 41,814 with 86 new cases, said the country’s health officials. Four deaths were also recorded in a single day.

Ministry of Health said out of 356 suspected and tested cases, 86 were reported positive. The figure shows a slight decline in number of infections this week.

More than 33 cases were recorded in Balkh, 13 in Baghlan, 11 in Kabul, 11 in Nangarhar, five in Parwan, five in Kapisa, four in Bamyan, three in Zabul and one in Kandahar provinces

Four patients fighting coronavirus died and 49 others have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 34,404 and dead number to 1,548 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.