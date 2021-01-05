Afghanistan records 94 new infections, seven deaths in a single day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 94 new positive cases of coronavirus and seven fatalities in the past 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday.

These cases come positive out of 1,820 suspected samples during these hours.

Afghanistan now officially has 53,105 confirmed positive cases since the spread of the virus started nearly one year ago, the health ministry added.

Another 136 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 42,666 and the deaths to 2,244 since the outbreak of the virus.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,854,764 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 85,738,695, according to Johns Hopkins University.