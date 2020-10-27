Afghanistan records 95 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fatalities

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 95 new positive cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours; bringing the total tally to 41,032 cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday.

Out of 489 suspected cases tested, 95 were reported positive. The ministry said that 34 positive cases were recorded in Herat, 23 in Balkh, 10 in Baghlan, seven in Kandahar, five in Kunduz, three in Nangarhar, two in Kabul, two in Paktia, two in Logar, two in Laghman, two in Helmand and one cases in each Ghazni, Wardak and Kunar provinces.

Five patients fighting coronavirus died and 67 others recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 34,217 and dead number to 1,523 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.