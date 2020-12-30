Afghanistan records 98 new positive cases of Coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 98 new positive cases of the Corona virus in the past 24 hours, with 6 patients losing lives, the ministry of public health said on Wednesday.

Now the total number of those infected with the virus reaches to 52, 428 throughout the country, according to the ministry of public health.

The cases were recorded in the provinces of Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Takhar, Paktia, Baghlan, Bamiyan, Laghman, Kunar, Ghor, Khost, Farah and Jowzjan.

The death toll soars up to 2, 195 around the country since the pandemic broke out in February.

At least 100 patients have been registered in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Paktia, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces.