Afghanistan records highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 for 2nd day in row

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan again reported 50 COVID-19 fatalities in a single day, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the second highest every single-day toll as on Saturday 41 COVID-19 patients had lost their lives to the virus, taking the country’s death toll to 3,195.

The Ministry also reported 1,379 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 4,544 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were reported in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Faryab, Helmand, Maidan Wardak, Badakhshan , Kapisa, Bamiyan, Kunar, Panjshir, Daikundi, Ghor, Farah and Paktika provinces.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 80,615 cases around the country since the outbreak of the virus started over one year ago.

Another 357 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,722,282 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 173,008,891.