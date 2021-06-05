Afghanistan records highest single-day death toll from COVID-19

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan registered its highest every single-day toll of 41 COVID-19 deaths, the ministry of public health said Saturday. The country also reported 1,273 fresh cases of coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 79,236 cases nationwide since the outbreak of the virus started over a year ago.

According to the health ministry the new cases were reported positive out of 3,346 suspected samples tested in different laboratories in the past 24 hours.

Another 140 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total number of reported deaths is exceeded to 3,145, and the total tally of recoveries is 58,265.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,713,468 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 172,621,623.