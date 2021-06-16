Afghanistan records highest single day death toll

Covid-19: 1,722 cases, 94 deaths in past 24h

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday said announced 1,722 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths recorded across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases were recorded out of 5,053 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 1,722 were reported positive. The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached to 96,531 cases in the country. Ministry said that 391 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. The dead number exceeded to 3,842 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.