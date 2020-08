Afghanistan registered no covid-19 death for first time

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the first time since the infection started in the country more than five months.

Only 36 positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

187 suspected samples were tested during this period, in which 36 were positive – 21 cases in Herat and 15 in Kabul.

The total recoveries reached to 25,556 and the deaths to 1,288 across the country.