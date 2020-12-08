Afghanistan registers 230 cases of COVID-19 in a single day

AT News

KABUL: The health ministry reported 230 new covid-19 cases with additional fatalities of six people during the past 24 hours.

These patients were tested positive out of 1,654 suspicious samples across the country, the ministry said, adding that the total number of confirmed cases reached 48,363.

According to the health ministry, 87 cases were recorded in Kabul, 12 in Herat, 14 in Kandahar, 10 in Balkh, nine in Nangarhar, 18 in Takhar, 15 in Parwan, 12 in Ghazni, nine in Helman, eight in Laghman, 13 in Kapisa, eight in Panjshir, four in Uruzgan, four in Wardak, two in Nimruz and one in Badghis provinces.

In the last 24 hours, 49 patients were recovered, bringing the total tally of the recoveries to 38,033 and the total deaths have reached to 1,908 people.

Health officials had earlier warned the people that the virus still exists in the society. The officials recommended the people to wear masks, take precautionary measures and behold social distancing.