Afghanistan registers 58 pandemic cases in past hours

AT News

KABUL: Health Officials said that 58 cases of the pandemic Covid-19 were recorded within past 24 hours across the country.

Based on the statics of the ministry of health, these patients were recorded out of 218 suspicious samples in Balkh, Smangan, Helmand, Paktia and Nangarhar province. Six patients were recovered and two others died during this period of time.

The total number of cases reached to 42,033, from whom 34,446 were recovered and 1,556 others died.

Health Officials had earlier warned the people that the virus still exist in the society. The officials recommended the people to wear masks, take the precautionary measures and behold social distance. Although Afghanistan saw a significant drop in the cases of the pandemic covid-19, the easing of lockdowns and cold weather face the country towards a second wave.