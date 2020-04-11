Afghanistan rejects Islamabad demand to extradite terror mastermind

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan ruled out Pakistan’s demand to return Aslam Farooqi, the leader of Daesh terrorist group in Afghanistan (IS-K).

Pakistan demanded Farooqi’s extradition shortly after he was arrested by the Afghan intelligence in Kandahar province this week.

“Afghanistan and Pakistan do not have an agreement for criminal extradition, so Farooqi will be treated according to Afghan constitution,” ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement confirmed they had received a call from Pakistan for Farooqi’s return.

It said that Farooqi was responsible for several crimes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan that killed civilians and security forces.

Rahmatullah Nabil, former director of National Directorate of Security, claimed that Farooqi had close relationships with Pakistan’s spy agency (ISI).

“Pakistan tries to receive Farooqi, because he has carried out many crimes and this is ISI’s open interference in Afghanistan. They are afraid that Farooqi could provide information to Afghanistan that Pakistan would be challenged regionally and internationally.”

Nabil identified Farooqi as a Pakistan national.

Pakistan had demanded Farooqi’s return via Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, saying they needed him for investigation.

The Human Rights Watch asked the government to try Farooqi in a justice tribunal, adding that he was accused of targeting civilians in Afghanistan.

“The families of victims should be present in the Farooqi’s trial,” the New York-based body said in a statement.

Farooqi was head of operations of Daesh in Pakistani city of Peshawar.