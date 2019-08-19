Afghanistan rejects Pakistani diplomat’s remarks over peace process as ‘irresponsible’

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan Embassy in Washington rejected Pakistani ambassador to the US, Assad Majeed Khan’s ‘reckless remarks’ that the ongoing tensions in Kashmir could affect the Afghan peace process.

“Any such statements that link the evolving situation in Kashmir to the Afghan peace process are reckless, unwarranted and irresponsible,” it said in a statement.

The statement said that Kashmir was an issue between India and Pakistan, and Islamabad attempted to deliberately tie the issue to Afghan peace process to continue the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the ministry of foreign affairs on Monday called Khan’s remarks as irresponsible and an attempt by the Pakistan to affect the Afghan peace process.

Khan had earlier said to New York Times that Pakistan may shift its troops from the borderline with Afghanistan to Kashmir and that the tensions would complicate the Afghan peace process.

The ministry of foreign said, “Afghan government emphasizes on resolving of regional challenges through talks and discussion, and demands Pakistan for sincerely cooperation with the Afghan peace process.”