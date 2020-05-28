Afghanistan rejects US report of coronavirus spread among security forces

AT News

KABUL: The government has denied a report issued by the US defense department that half of the Afghan army and police personnel have been infected with the Corona virus.

The ministry of defense rejected the report as “inaccurate”.

“Based on our assessments, the report that says 50 per cent of security and defense forces have been infected with the Corona virus is inaccurate,” it said Wednesday in a statement.The statement said that all prevention measures were taken before the virus spread and the security leadership issued health instructions in all army and police units.

It said that after several months of the virus outbreak, vulnerability among the security forces has been kept in its lowest level.

The New York Times cited Pentagon evidences that say at least 50 per cent of Afghan security and defense forces have been infected with Corona virus.

It said that the infection had overshadowed joint operations and training of Afghan forces by their US trainers.

The Times said that training of Afghan forces and joint operations were temporarily suspended that includes operations against the Daesh terrorist group.