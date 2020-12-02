Afghanistan reported 263 new infections, 22 deaths in past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 263 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 46,980 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday.

These cases reported positive from 1,358 suspected samples — 75 positive cases recorded in Kabul, 34 in Kapisa, 28 in Herat, 25 in Nangarhar, 24 in Balkh, 21 in Kandahar, 14 in Parwan, seven in Baghlan, seven in Nimroz, six in Zabul, six in Faryab, five in Daykundi, five in Ghazni, three in Logar, two in Nuristan and one in Panjshir provinces.

During this period of time, 22 patients lost their lives battling the virus and 119 others were recovered fully.

The total recoveries exceeded to 37,026 and the deaths to 1,822 across the country since the outbreak of the virus started several months ago.