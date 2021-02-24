Afghanistan Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan registered 16 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached to 55,680 across the country.

The new cases were reported out of 1,519 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 119 patients have fully recovered in the same period, the ministry said.

The total recoveries exceeded to 49,086 and the deaths to 2,438 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started around nearly one year ago.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,486,267 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 112,149,127, according to Johns Hopkins University.