Afghanistan resumes international flights after 3-month gap

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan resumed international flights on Wednesday after a gap of three months due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Civilian Aviation Authority of Afghanistan, the Turkish Airlines carried 350 passengers on Wednesday morning from Istanbul airport of Turkey to Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Spokesman for the CAAA, Mohammad Naim Salehi said that Fly Emirates-an international airline- would resume its flights on Thursday from Dubai, UAE to Kabul.

Turkish Airlines would make four flights and Fly Emirates would make three flights per week to Kabul.

The Afghanistan international airlines such as, Ariana and Kam Air has also restarted flights to UAE and Turkey, Salehi said.

The CAAA has asked the passengers to disinfect their hands and use masks, while traveling. The passengers, who showing a symptoms of flue and coughing, would not be allowed to travel, Salehi added.

The national and international flights of Afghanistan were suspended after recording the first patients of Covid-19 in the country.

The suspension of flights in Afghanistan has affected the income of the civilian aviation as well.

According to Salehi, the Ariana airline has accrued 12 million dollar in revenue and the Kam Air has accrued 20 million dollar in revenue after suspension of the flights in Afghanistan.