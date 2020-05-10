Afghanistan rise in Covid-19 patients; 4,402 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan on Sunday has registered 361 new covid-19 patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 4,402 across the country.

The Public Health Ministry said out of 995 samples, 361 were tested positive with the highest one in Kabul with (117) patients.

Other cases were included 59 in Herat, 26 in Kandahar, 31 in Balkh, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 each in Maidan Wardak and Samangan provinces.

Nine cases reported in Panjshir, eight in Nangarhar, eight in Parwan, seven in Kunar, five in Helmand, four in Badakhshan, four in Ghazni, three in each Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

Two cases were also recorded in Paktika and one case each in Zabul and Paktia provinces.

There were 65 recuperation and five dead due to covid-19 pandemic in the past 24 hours, according to health official.

The total recuperation reached to 558 and the dead to 120 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Afghanistan.