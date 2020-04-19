Afghanistan says Taliban attacks violate US deal

AT News

KABUL: The government says Taliban’s continued attacks are violator of a peace deal the group signed late February with the United States.

While people are afraid of the outbreak of Corona virus, clashes are going on between Taliban and security forces in more than 10 provinces.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman of the defense ministry said Sunday that Taliban fighters target government forces in 10 provinces and the security forces respond their attacks.

“Taliban’s attacks on security forces is violating their peace agreement with the United States, but the Afghan troops are in defensive position in respect to the US agreement, Aman said.

Taliban say they attack areas where security forces are stationed, with the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, saying that they have reduced attacks by 40 per cent.

He said that their fighters help the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to fight the Corona virus and stop clashes in the areas where the virus tests positive.

The two sides suffered heavy casualties in the recent clashes in the provinces of Logar, Helmand and Jawzjan.

“I think that besides the Corona virus, the 40 years old war should end in Afghanistan. The United States needs to fulfill its obligation and pave the ground for intra-Afghan negotiations,” said a former Taliban commander Sayed Akbar Agha.

He called on Taliban and government to complete the prisoner swap process to pave the way for the cease fire and peace.