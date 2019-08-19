Afghanistan says US military presence depends on situation

AT News Report

KABUL: In a reaction to the US President, Donald Trump’s recent remarks on US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the government says that the foreign troop presence in the country depended on security situation.

Trump had said that he would decrease the number of US troops to less than 13,000, but intelligence will be remained in Afghanistan.

President Ghani’s Spokesman, Seddiq Seddiqi on Monday said that Afghanistan should not be a threat to West and Afghans after the peace agreement.

He said that Afghan and US officials will cautiously discuss the peace talks to prevent the possible challenges and that the country would not turn into a safe haven for the Taliban extremist group.

But Trump said the presence and withdrawal of the US troops depended on Afghan government and Taliban.

“I think it is important for us to keep our intelligence in Afghanistan because the region is somehow a threatening haven for us,” Trump said.

His remarks come as the US and Taliban are expected to sign a peace deal within a few days.

They have so far held eight rounds of peace talks in Qatar’s capital Doha.

However, the ongoing peace talks have not reach an agreement so far, the Afghan officials emphasize that the Taliban need to hold talks with the Afghan government before achieving a peace deal.