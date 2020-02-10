Afghanistan seeks flight connectivity with Sri Lanka

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan is seeking to facilitate a direct air corridor with Sri Lanka to improve flight connectivity with the South Asian nation and boost trade ties with other countries.

Shamroz Masjidi, the spokesman for the ministry of finance said the move has come into effect in a visit to Sri Lanka that has been made by the acting minister of finance, Ajmal Ahmadi.

According to him, the air-corridor would be in use of passengers and as well as commercial goods between the two countries.

“Afghanistan’s export and products especially, dry fruits and medical plants have rich market in Sri Lanka, so this is a tremendous step towards trade ties between the countries,” he added.

Masjidi said the acting minister has underscored the Afghanistan exports, which include fresh fruit, dry fruit and antique stones. “The goods would be sent to Sri Lanka after inauguration of the air path.”

This comes as Afghan government has constantly emphasized on facilitation of trade ties with the world through air-corridor. Earlier, Kabul has inaugurated air path with India and China through which tons of Afghanistan goods, such as dry fruits, saffron and fresh fruits have been exported from the country.