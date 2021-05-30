Afghanistan seeks ways to purchase Russian weapons as US exit

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan pins eyes on the Russian Federation for purchasing weapons as U.S. and NATO forces are exiting after a 20-year presence in the country.

According to Itlat-e-Roz, Afghan Ambassador to Russia, Said Tayeb Jawad told TASS news agency that Kabul is ready to purchase arms and military equipment from Russia.

Jawad wished that Russia would assist Afghanistan in repairing the existing Russian equipment, especially helicopters. He expressed hope that Moscow would facilitate training for Afghan pilots and maintenance.

This comes as the drawdown of US troops officially began and would be completed by September 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the US by Al-Qaeda terrorists.

The withdrawal of NATO and US troops raised concerns among the people of Afghanistan of a possible collapse of the government and the repetition of the chaos which Afghanistan witnessed following the complete pullout of soviet troops from the war-torn country, with this Afghanistan needs to fill the vacuum which could be created after the exit of all international troops by purchasing weapons and arms from other countries.