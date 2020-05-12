Afghanistan sees 281 new COVID-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health says that 281 fresh cases of the Corona virus were registered across the country in the past 24 hours. It said 84 of the cases were seen in Kabul.

Wahid Majroh, deputy public health minister, said Tuesday that the total number of the virus patients reach to 4,963.

He said that five patients died in the past 24 hours, while 36 more were recovered.

The health ministry says that totally 610 patients were recovered and 127 ones passed away nationwide.

Majroh warned of increasing number of Corona virus patients, asking people to observe health instructions, or 80 per cent of the country’s population would be infected.

Some 4,255,000 people have been infected with the virus universally, from whom 287,000 have died. More than 1,527,000 patients have been recovered.