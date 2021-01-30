Afghanistan Sees a Sharp Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 13 new positive cases of coronavirus, a sharp decrease in new infections in the past 24 hours throughout the country.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), no patients have lost their lives to the virus during the same period of time.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has now stands at 55,021 across the country.

The new cases come positive out of 840 suspected samples tested. Three patients have also fully recovered during the past 24 hours.

The total recoveries exceeded to 47,609 and the deaths to 2,400 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around one year ago with the first infection reported in western Heart province.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,207,834 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 102,107,858, according to Johns Hopkins University.