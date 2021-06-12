Afghanistan sees biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths as lockdown tightened

Health ministry reported 67 deaths, 973 new infections in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan reported 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,527, marking the biggest spike in single-day death toll as the country already began a two weeks lockdown to stop the wild spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health said Saturday that the new infections were registered out of 3,442 suspected samples tested in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s data, the total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 89,861 cases around the country.

The ministry said that 350 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total number of deaths has exceeded 3,527 nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic started over one year ago.

This is as the UN’s Afghan Mission, UNAMA, announced Saturday that an additional 468,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be provided to Afghanistan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,785,243 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 175,284,099.