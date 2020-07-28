Afghanistan sees significant drop in daily covid-19 infection, death toll

AT News

KABUL: Coronavirus figures in both (cases and deaths) have been dropped significantly over the past few weeks in Afghanistan. One patient has lost life battling the virus, the Afghan health ministry said on Tuesday.

160 new cases were tested positive from 416 suspected simples in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. The total recoveries have exceeded 25,358 and the deaths to 1,270 across the country.

With these cases, Afghanistan now officially has 36,368 registered cases across the country.

39 positive cases were registered in Herat, 37 in Kabul, 12 in Badghis, eight in Balkh, four in Badakhshan, three in Takhar, one case each in Baghlan and Logar provinces.

It is pertained mentioning that positive cases also were declined in the past few weeks throughout the country.