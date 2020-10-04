Afghanistan sees slight rise in covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: At least 44 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 39,341, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.

New infections come positive from 357 suspected samples tested during this period—18 cases were recorded in Farah, 13 in Kabul, eight in Herat, two in Dykundi, and one case each in Helmand and in Zabul provinces.

10 patients have recovered during this time, pushing recoveries to 32,852 and deaths to 1,462 since the outbreak of the virus started in the country several months ago.

No individual died of the virus in the past day – a plague that has so far taken the lives of 1,462 people, including the doctors.