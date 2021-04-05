Afghanistan still most affected by landmines

AT News

KABUL: Aqa Jan, 15, was wounded by a landmine while shepherding in Kandahar province.

“I was injured in hand and my thighs,” said Jan, who hit the mine in the Khakriz district.

It was only him to have been victim of landmine, many other teenagers have lost their legs or arms and have been maimed.

The government says that 1,582 people were injured by the landmines, unexploded ordnance or hand-made mines in 2020 alone.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), says that children make up 80 per cent of the landmine victims.

“Some 20 million mines and unexploded devices have been defused, but there are 1,600 kilometer square of lands with mine danger. Afghanistan is still at the top of countries affected by landmines. The ongoing war is adding to the mine-planted lands and threaten people’s lives,” said Mohammad Shafiq Yousufi, an official of the ministry of national disaster management on Monday.

He hoped the government possesses enough budgets for the de-mining projects.

The US Embassy in Kabul assured to donate 20 million dollars yearly for the de-mining projects in Afghanistan.

Washington has donated 527 million dollars to the de-mining projects in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.