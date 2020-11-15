Afghanistan ‘strongly’ rejects Pakistan allegation over use of its territory for terrorist activities

As a major victim of terrorism, Afghanistan is committed to a policy of combating all forms of terrorism, without discrimination around the world, Afghan foreign ministry said.

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly rejects the allegations of the spokesman of the Pakistani Army claiming the use of Afghan territory against that country. These claims were made during a press conference in the presence of the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

The Afghan government explicitly declares that, as a major victim of terrorism, we are committed to a policy of combating all forms of terrorism, without discrimination around the world and will never allow Afghan territory to be used for destructive activities against other countries.

The government and the people of Afghanistan, as the Greatest Victims of Terrorism, will continue to coordinate global efforts to jointly fight terrorism, its sources of finance and equipment, their safe havens in the region, and in this regard welcomes the cooperation of all countries of the region, including Pakistan in bilateral and multilateral cooperation formats, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The most important foreign policy priority of the Afghan government is that Afghanistan playing the role of a center of regional and international cooperation based on common interests, especially in the fight against terrorism, and to play a favorable role in ensuring the security and economic prosperity of the region.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after carefully reviewing the video of the press conference, rejects the allegation and reiterates that there is absolutely no evidence that Malik (Feraydoon Khan) Mohmand, one of the tribal leaders of Nangarhar province, was involved in the terrorist attacks on the Peshawar Agricultural University,” the statement added.

The Afghan government also reiterates its call for the appointment of an internationally competent delegation by the United Nations Security Council in accordance with the resolutions of the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council in connection with the fight against terrorism to clarify the facts about the terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and its causes and examine the claims of the esteemed government of Pakistan seriously and responsibly.

As the Afghan government prepares for the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Afghanistan this week, it is expected that Pakistan would raise issues of bilateral interest and debate through existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms including (APAPPS).