Afghanistan, Taliban nearing agreement on agenda of negotiations

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government and Taliban teams in Doha negotiating an initial deal to end the war seem to be finalizing the main agenda items after nearly two weeks of intensive talks.

“We have made progress,” said member of Afghan government’s negotiation team, Nader Naderi. He added that the contact groups of both sides met Sunday and discussed rules and regulations of peace negotiations.

Naderi said they have made headway and technical details and mechanisms will be finalized shortly,” he said.

The two sides started their negotiations two weeks ago, after six months of arrangements, hopeful to end the conflict and allow for a power-sharing mechanism. Although no ‘regulation’ has been set yet, they continue to sound hopeful, continuing with serious discussions and deliberations.

The regulation is expected to entail more than 20 articles, over some of which there are differences.

Taliban spokesman Naeem Wardak agreed that they had made progress, hoping that they will settle disagreements on controversial issues.