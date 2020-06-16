Afghanistan Times loses one of its precious members

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan Times newspaper lost one of its members Setara Dilawari this week.

Dilawari was part of our editorial advisory board who contributed immensely to our effort to become the leading English newspaper in Afghanistan.

She was an active member of Afghanistan Times’ editorial board for many years and helped in improving the newspaper and transforming into a successful daily.

Dilawari was instrumental in establishing Afghanistan Times as a solid newspaper, which provided us with an opportunity to marvel at her talents in writing.

She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues but never forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to her family. Her death is truly a loss for all of us.