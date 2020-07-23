Afghanistan Times marks 14th anniversary

The newspaper enters its 15th year’s journey as a symbol of freedom of expression and institutionalization of the foundation of democracy

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Times, leading English Newspaper in the country marked its 14th anniversary on July 22, 2020. The newspaper started publications in carnets as an eight-page newspaper in 2006, which is today in 12 pages (four in color).

This paper belongs to everyone because it is a national institution and not the voice of a government or any private organization. Afghanistan Times staffers are fully committed to serve the nation while following the principles of professionalism and journalist ethics.

It is worth to be mentioned that Afghanistan Times since July 2009 has not received financial assistance. Today, Afghanistan Times enters its 15th year journey as a symbol of freedom of expression and institutionalization of the foundation of democracy. It is great pleasure that Afghanistan Times has been shining in the sky of printing media in the country.

It is worth mentioning that stability, impartiality and reporting about the current situation are not easy task particularly providing stories and articles in English. According to the publication contents in the last ten 14 years, Afghanistan Times mostly has made efforts to disseminate impartial information to the public thoughts.

During this period, Afghanistan Times witness development in fields of preparation of standard news interviews and repots. It is of immense fortunate that Afghanistan Times as an independent English outlet has broken the record in the country to convey the extensive message of people to its readers.

At the states-quo, we should understand that when country face challenges, media turn soldiers and pen turns into sword against the enemy. It a fact that the sworn enemies of Afghanistan is making all out efforts to destabilize Afghanistan, even trying level best to invade our culture. Nothing this, it is the duty of media to defend their culture against aliens’ culture.

Our subscribers include high-profile national and international organizations foreign embassies, NGOs, telecommunication companies, NATO, universities, English language courses, different businesses, Airlines, Hotels, government and nongovernmental organs and Bookstores.

During this period, tremendous achievements have been made by Afghanistan Times even in the face of scant resources. But this journey was not so simple. We were also received sometimes direct and indirect warnings. But this could not undermine our performances. In 2016, the former Editor-in-Chief, Abdul Saboor Sarir was assaulted and he was seriously injured. He was attacked by unidentified gunmen in the highly fortified Afghan capital on late Sunday night (9th October 2016).

The incident occurred in Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul City when Sarir was on way to home from office. The area which is in the 15th Police District is only 3.5 kilometers away from Ministry of Interior.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan Times has remained active even during coronavirus lockdown, while all other printing media halted its publication. It shows our commitment toward delivering impartial news even during difficult time and situations. The newspaper is committed to serve Afghan nation while following the principles of professionality and journalistic ethics. There were many ups and downs, but the staffers remained committed to serve the nation.