Afghanistan to build 26 water reservoirs

KABUL: National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (NWARA) on Saturday has signed contracts with the private sectors to construct 26 small water reservation dams in different provinces.

According to a statement issued by NWARA, Eng. Khan Mohammad Takal Head of NWARA signed the project with private sectors, which will be implemented in Herat, Badghis, Panjshir, Kabul, Helmand, Faryab, Ghazni, Logar and Farah provinces. These projects will cost over 138 million Afs.

Calling water management one of the important agenda for the NWARA, Mr. Takal said that these projects run to manage water.

By implementing of these projects one million cubic surface waters will be controlled and over 1,000 acres lands will be irrigated, he added.

Representative of Logar in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament Miss Ahmadi while, appreciating the NWARA for running of the project termed it positive for controlling water and development of agriculture.

Similarly, Representative of Private Companies Shafiqullah Ludin pledge to implement the project with standard quality on the scheduled time. Through implementation of these project 10,000 families will be benefited.