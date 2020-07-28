Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan to import 200 MW power from Uzbekistan

Afghanistan to import 200 MW power from Uzbekistan

July 28, 2020

AT News

KABUL: De Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, a government company providing electricity for the country, said that it would soon transfer 200 megawatt power from the neighboring country, Uzbekistan. The decision made after Tajikistan cut 350 megawatt power agreed officially in a contract between Kabul and Dushanbe.

A spokesman for Breshna Sherkat, Wahidullah Tawhidi said that the 200 megawatt power from Uzbekistan would meet the needs of the residents of Kabul and other provinces.” Efforts are underway on the technical affairs of the power transition,” he added.

According to Afghan officials, Uzbekistan has reduced the 350 megawatt power to 40 due to the low surface of water. Afghanistan is one of those rare countries that have dependency on foreign countries’ power, despite having a huge amount of water and big rivers.

