Afghanistan to join Global Alliance for Responsible Media

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan is to join the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the government welcomed a demand by Britain to join the international body.

Alison Mary Blake, British Ambassador to Kabul called Afghanistan to the alliance in a meeting with vice president Sarwar Danesh Sunday in Kabul, Danesh’s office said.

“British foreign minister is expected to send an official letter soon to the vice president for Afghanistan’s membership to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media,” Danesh’s office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Blake praised Afghanistan as a media supporter in the region, urging that the country’s membership to the alliance would be a good chance for Afghanistan.

Danesh welcomed London’s invitation, saying that Kabul would be ready to get the membership of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

“Freedom of speech and freedom of thought is one of the subjects that the people and government of Afghanistan are emphasizing on in the peace process. It has been proved that extremist groups like Taliban are afraid from these two values,” said Danesh, who asked for the international community’s support of the maintaining of freedom of speech and freedom of media.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media was formed with the initiative of the governments of Britain and Canada with some countries having membership.

Afghanistan was ranked third dangerous country for reporters by the Reporters Sans Frontiers in 2019 following Mexico and Syria.