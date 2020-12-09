Afghanistan to receive COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

177 infections and 13 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan is to get the covid-19 vaccine within next seven months, health officials said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan sees a little surge in the Covid-19 positive cases as 177 new infections and 13 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

With these new cases, Afghanistan now has 48,540 confirmed cases with 38,250 recoveries and 1,921 deaths since the outbreak of the virus started in the country several nearly one year ago.

A Spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, Akmal Samsor said that the constructive work was underway on the formation of the store to handle the vaccine. The vaccine would be received from two different manufactures, he said, adding that the World Bank would provide financial aids to purchase vaccines for the 20 percent of the Afghans.

The ministry is working on preparation of professional medical teams to implement the vaccine in a proper way.

This comes as health officials have warned the citizens about the existence of the virus in the country, saying despite Afghanistan being in a good condition, the virus is still a big threat as the winter season is coming.