Afghanistan to resume COVID-19 vaccination drive

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan would resume COVID-19 vaccination drive as on Saturday it received a batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China amid a surge in infections and deaths, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Chinese government has donated 700,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Afghanistan, in a move to fight against the pandemic.

Afghanistan has been witnessed spike in news cases and deaths and the much-needed vaccines come in the wake of third wave of the pandemic

President Ashraf Ghani in his remark on the arrival of the vaccines said that “vaccines are a gift of life, and we thank China for its assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu has assured Ghani of his country’s further support to help Afghanistan fight the pandemic in a timely manner.

Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.

Afghanistan on Saturday reported 67 deaths, taking the total to 3,527 as the country announced a two weeks lockdown to stop the wild spread of the virus.

According to the ministry’s data, the total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 89,861 cases around the country.

This is as the UN’s Afghan Mission, UNAMA, announced Saturday that an additional 468,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be provided to Afghanistan.