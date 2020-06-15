Afghanistan to resume international flights

AT News

KABUL: International flights are to be rescheduled soon, the aviation department said, after almost three months of pause as the country imposed a nationwide quarantine for the fear of spread of the Corona virus.

The aviation department said Monday in a statement that health instructions would be observed in the flights.

The statement said that specific signs were drawn in the terminal saloons of Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif airports to specify distance among the passengers.

Afghanistan has daily flights to Iran, Pakistan, India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Central Asian states.