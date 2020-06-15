Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan to resume international flights

Afghanistan to resume international flights

Faizi mansour June 15, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 14 Views

AT News

KABUL: International flights are to be rescheduled soon, the aviation department said, after almost three months of pause as the country imposed a nationwide quarantine for the fear of spread of the Corona virus.

The aviation department said Monday in a statement that health instructions would be observed in the flights.

The statement said that specific signs were drawn in the terminal saloons of Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif airports to specify distance among the passengers.

Afghanistan has daily flights to Iran, Pakistan, India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Central Asian states.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

MSF pulls out of West Kabul in maternal hospital attack’s wake

AT News KABUL: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced decision to end activities and withdraw from …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved