Afghanistan to send workers to overseas

By Mujeeb R. Awrang

KABUL: The Afghanistan Private Companies Recruitment Union gazes at launching a program to facilitate legal jobs facilitation for the Afghan labors in abroad.

Talking in an inauguration gathering on Sunday, Nooruallah Khirawie, head of the union said that the program was launched in cooperation with the ministry of labor and social affairs. He sought cooperation from the government to make these efforts likely. “We want the ministry of interior to assist in regards of security, passport and electronic identities,” Khirawi stated.

He also called on the international sectors to cooperate with the union to improve the quality of the program.

Deputy Minister of labor and social affairs, Sayed Karim Hashimi said that the ministry formed a scheme to open training centers for professional workers and labors to overcome the joblessness challenges in Afghanistan.

“We have childe laboring, hard and hazardous works, older men and women who work in difficult jobs,” he added. He termed insecurity as the main reason on the path to create job opportunities for the citizens. “Afghanistan has all potentiality to generate jobs, look at work capacity of young generation, we have grand agriculture and fruit lands, we have untapped mines and other underground resources, we also having domestic investment with the international commercial ties—but all we need is security to run this aptitude,” he added.

He says based on national statics center, more than two million people who contribute 24 percent of the labor force in Afghanistan. According to him, the World Bank had estimated the number of jobless people to 11 percent and the Asian Bank estimated it around 13 percent.

He said that around 50,000 to 70,000 young students who annually graduate from universities, are demanding for the jobs which itself is a pressure on the working environment of the country.

The plan to send the Afghan citizens abroad for legal jobs is forming when a large number of Afghans are illegally passing the borders to neighboring countries, bearing tough and hazardous jobs.