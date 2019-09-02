Afghanistan to share its observations on US-Taliban peace deal soon

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States Monday shared details of its draft agreement with the Taliban on peace with Afghan government leaders for consultations and feedback, Presidential Palace said.

The details were shared with top government official by the US Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad during a meeting in presidential palace, Sediq Sediqqi, President Spokesman told a news conference in Kabul.

“During the meeting all details of the draft agreement were shared with president and government officials” Sediqqi said, adding a copy of the draft was also seen by president.

According to Sediqqi, government officials will “study and assess” the details in a couple of days before to provide their feedbacks to the US envoy, that will also include observations of the Afghan government.

“After a comprehensive study and assessment of the details we will back share our observations and with Khalilzad and his team” Sediqi said.

For Afghan government intra-Afghan talks, ceasefire and reduction of violence are the important parts in the draft deal.

“On behalf of the people, we have to study and assess this draft agreement to see whether it will pave the way toward peace, intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban and eventually will lead us toward ending the war or not?” Sediqqi said.

For the government the US-Taliban talks are the first stage to open the way for the 2nd phase of the peace process which are the intra-Afghan talks. “The peace process will give favorite result only after direct talks between government and Taliban” the spokesman urged.

For the direct talks, the government has already announced a 15-member negotiation team, whose names will be disclosed the day when they go for talks with the Taliban.