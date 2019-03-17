Afghanistan to sign six agreements with UAE

AT News Reports

KABUL: The presidential palace says that six agreements would be signed with the United Arab Emirates duringPresident Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit to the country.

President Ghani flew Sunday to Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to talk to the United Arab Emirates’ leaders on different issues including the ongoing peace efforts.

During Ghani’s visit,agreements on cultural ties, education, sports, mines, energy and agriculture would be signed by officials from the two states.

Shah HossienMurtazawi, spokesman for the president said that Ghani would meet Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi,capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirateshelps Afghanistan in trade, health andother aspects.

The United Arab Emiratesdeputy defense ministerhad earlier said that his country was ready to send troops to Afghanistan under the NATO mission.

The United Arab Emirates was one of three countries whohave then recognized Taliban’sgovernment from 1996 to 2001.

In 2017, its ambassador to Afghanistan was killed in an attack while meeting Kandahar provincial governor.

Afghan officials believe that the UAE can play important role in the Afghan peace process and as well as the economy.