Afghanistan, Turkmenistan agree to accelerate Torghundi-Herat railway project

AT News

HERAT: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan discussed the importance of implementation of the Torghundi-Herat railway project within the framework of the two countries’ joint perspective on regional connectivity.

Considering the implementation of this project a good start for the implementation of related railway projects in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministers stressed the need for starting practical work on the project.

The two sides agreed to continue negotiations between the sectoral entities of the two countries on the acceleration of the project work as well as conducting practical and comprehensive studies in line with the international standard.

Moreover, according to a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry, the Afghan delegation provided comprehensive information to their Turkmen counterparts on the various natural resources and rare stones available in Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation said the export of the resources would be significant in strengthening and expanding trade between Kabul and Ashgabat.

Highlighting development taking place and the construction around building new cities in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen delegation discussed their requirement for marble and expressed Turkmenistan’s full readiness to procure marble from Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to sign an agreement on Afghanistan’s marble export to Turkmenistan.