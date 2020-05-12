Afghanistan under attack: Terrorists storm Kabul hospital, killing 16; 24 dead in suicide attack on Nangarhar funeral

AT News

KABUL: Tuesday was one of the bloodiest and bleakest days in the nation’s history with hundreds of civilians and military personnel killed and fatally hurt in brutal countrywide terrorist attacks.

Terrorists stormed a maternity hospital in west of Kabul on Tuesday morning, killing at least 16 people including four women and children and injured 16 others, in a gun battle with security forces that lasted for hours.

More than 24 others were killed in a suicide bombing at a funeral in eastern Nangarhar.

At least three attackers wearing police uniforms entered a maternity hospital in Dashti Barchi and threw grenades and indiscriminately opened fire on patients, government officials said. Eyewitnesses recall a loud explosion heard at the entrance of the maternity hospital packed with women, children and doctors. Black smoke continued to rise into the sky over the hospital.

At least 16 people including women and children have been killed and over 16 injured in the rampage, according to Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian. Blasts and gunfire could be heard from the site for hours and many people including doctors who were trapped had leapt to an adjacent building or were evacuated by the police.

Security forces had evacuated more than 80 newborn babies and their mothers from the hospital where medical charity ‘Doctors without Borders’ runs a maternity clinic. Afghan forces, officials said, eliminate all the three assailants and brought the situation under control.

A suicide bomber killed more than 24 mourners in an attack on a funeral in eastern Nangarhar province. The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the funeral ceremony of a local commander in Kuz-Kunar district on Tuesday, said Atahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

Over 24 people were killed including Abdullah Malikzai, Nangarhar Provincial Council member and 68 participants of the funeral injured including parliament member, Malek Qais Nooragha when the bomber struck among the crowd, he said. Mourners had gathered for the funeral of a local police commander who died of a heart attack on Monday night, Khogyani said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.