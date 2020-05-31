Afghanistan virus cases surpass 15k

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said that it has recorded 680 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 15,205 across the country.

Health ministry said that out of 1,112 suspected samples, 680 of them came positive in different provinces within 24 hours.

371 cases were recorded in Kabul, 111 in Herat, 75 in Balkh, 21 in Nangarhar, 22 in Takhar, 11 in Baghlan, seven in Logar, two in Parwan, 18 in Laghman, two in Bamyan, 33 in Samangan, six in Kunar and one in Daykundi provinces, according to the health ministry.

25 infected have recovered and eight others died during this period, health officials said.

The total recovery has reached to 1,328 and dead to 257 due to pandemic in the country.