Afghanistan wants answers after Iran police killed 3 Afghan refugees

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan president has called for an investigation into an Iranian police shooting a car and consequently setting it ablaze killing threes Afghan refugees last week.

President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that the President has thanked the acting minister of foreign affairs for diplomatically investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry, Gran Hewad said that the ministry has ordered the Afghan ambassador in Tehran to seriously investigate the issue.

“They will use all-type of instrument and legal documents to pave the ground for a fair justice,” he added.

According to the foreign ministry, the Iran police has opened fire on a car, carrying the Afghan refugees. The shooting ignited a fire that killed at least three people and wounded several others.

Afghan ambassador to Iran, Abdul Ghafor Liwal said that these Afghan nationals were illegally entered to Iran. The driver has ignored the police signals to stop the car, Liwal said thus the car crushed into the road pumps after shooting by the police.

According to Afghan officials, Iran has admitted shooting conducted by its police and pledged to prosecute those, who are behind the incident.

The incident has faced strong reaction inside and outside Afghanistan.

Tens of citizens in the southern provinces of Helmand, Kandahar and eastern Nangarhar has staged demonstration in front the Iran’s consulate in the provinces.

Sharifullah, who was among the protestors in Nangarhar, said, “We want the government to probe the issue through diplomatic ties and stand against the oppressor government of Iran.”

The protestors called on the international communities to supporting a probe into the issue, as Iran has always violate the international norms of humanity.