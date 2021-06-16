Afghanistan Welcomes Brussels Summit Communique

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday expressed its indebted to the NATO for its cooperation and support to Afghanistan in the joint fight against international terrorism, help build and train the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces over the last two decades.

The continuation of NATO’s non-military presence will open a new chapter of relations with Afghanistan, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

NATO affirms commitment to continue to stand with Afghanistan, its people, and its institutions in promoting security and upholding the hard-won gains of the last 20 years, the statement added.

The 2021 Heads of States Summit communique also affirms to continue to support the ongoing Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

While respecting NATO’s resolve to withdraw its forces and remaining grateful to the sacrifices of the NATO forces in the fight against terrorism over the last two decades, the Afghan government reminds all its NATO and other international partners that terrorism still remains a serious threat to the collective security of Afghanistan as a partner nation and all NATO members, and requires continued and strategic cooperation between Afghanistan and NATO to fight this phenomenon, the statement added.

The Afghan government emphasizes the importance of NATO’s cooperation within the new chapter of Afghanistan’s relation to preserve and enhance the gains of Afghanistan including support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces; rights of women, children, and minorities; freedom of expression; rule of law; and joint fight against terrorism, the statement concluded.