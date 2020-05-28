Afghanistan’s Coronavirus cases jump to 12,456

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has now 12,456 coronavirus cases. Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said on Wednesday that 625 new cases of covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours across the country, warning of bleak days ahead because the people did not take the virus seriously.

Many people are sinking in the floods of coronavirus because the Afghan masses are ignoring the danger posing by the virus, he said in a press conference.

994 suspected cases were tested in the past 24 hours, in which 625 of it came positive, he said.

360 new cases were recorded in Kabul, 108 in Herat, five in Balkh, 26 in Parwan, 24 in Takhar, and 14 in Kunar. Furthermore, nine cases registered in Baghlan, nine in Panjsher, eight in Ghor, eight in Laghman, five in Nangarhar, two in Bamyan and one each in Kunduz and Nimroz provinces.

In the past 24 hours, six patients in Herat and one in Balkh had died of covid-19, and the total number reached to 227 across the country.

10 patients had recovered during this period, and the total recuperative has reached to 1,137 since the outbreak started in the country.

Majorh called on Afghans to take preventive measures and give fully heed to the advices of the health ministry in a bid to stop the wild spread of the virus. He said likely 1.5 million people could be infected with the virus.