Afghanistan’s coronavirus cases reach 38,243, death toll 1,409

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 40 new positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,243 across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that out of 325 suspected samples, 40 were reported positive. According to the ministry, 19 cases were recorded in Kandahar, nine in Helmand, five in Kabul, two in Nangarhar, two in Nuristan, two in Paktia and one in Sar-e-Pul provinces.

61 covid-19 patients have recovered and three patients lost their lives to the virus during this period.

The total recoveries reached to 29,315 and the deaths to 1,409 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around six months ago.